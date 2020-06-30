Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson wins an Emmy

Published: Jun. 29, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Kelly Clarkson says she’s going after John Legend for EGOT status, now that she’s picked up an Emmy.

Clarkson won best entertainment talk show host for the first season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the online Daytime Emmys on Friday.

Clarkson gave a shout-out during her acceptance speech to people who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.

She says the more helpers she can feature to spread kindness and inspire others, the better everyone will be for that.

