Mayor tackles mountain of rumors

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - These days, being a public official means not only informing people about what's going on, but also telling people what isn't happening.

The mayor of Tupelo, Miss., pulled such double duty last week, when he announced that masks would be required in public buildings and businesses.

Along with the health advisory, Jason Shelton told residents some of the stuff they'd been hearing was bogus.

In a Facebook post announcing the mask rule, Shelton added, “ANTIFA is not coming to Tupelo, Elvis statues are not being removed, you are not the target of some type of global conspiracy, it is impossible to erase history and no one has attempted to do so, COVID is not a hoax, you shouldn’t believe and share posts that are obviously false or used as political propaganda, and there is nothing ‘liberal’ about any of the actions that have been taken by our administration regarding these matters.” Though the post is tongue-in-cheek, Shelton says the things he mentioned are all things he’s been told about, by phone, email or social media.

