New arrest warrants issued in case of Mexico’s missing 43

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Nearly six years after 43 students disappeared in Mexico’s southern Guerrero state, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says prosecutors have obtained 46 arrest warrants for various municipal officials in the state in relation to the case.

The warrants are based on forced disappearance and organized crime charges.

Many of these officials were arrested previously and released over time when the cases against them fell apart.

Gertz Manero said Tuesday the new charges were never investigated or brought by prosecutors at the time.

The original investigation concluded local police abducted the students in Iguala and turned them over to a drug gang.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)