Police reel in man captured swimming in fish tank

Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store. (File)(KWTX)
By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store.

KSLA-TV reports that 26-year-old Kevin Wise said he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made on social media.

A video posted by an onlooker showed Wise swimming through the tank then running out of the store with wet clothes.

Bossier City Police charged Wise with simple criminal damage to property on Friday after the company filed a complaint. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

