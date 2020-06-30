Putin unveils monument to fallen Red Army WWII soldiers

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Belarus have unveiled a monument honoring the Red Army soldiers who fell in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko traveled to the village of Khoroshevo, just outside Rzhev, about 125 miles northwest of Moscow for a somber ceremony that involved goose-stepping troops laying wreaths to the towering figure of a soldier.

The battle of Rzhev, in which the Red Army launched a series of offensives in 1942-1943 to dislodge the Wermacht from its positions close to Moscow, involved enormous Soviet losses from persistent, poorly prepared attacks against well-fortified Nazi positions.

