Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children

(AP) - At least 285 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus.

That's according to two studies published Monday that provide the fullest picture yet of the ailment.

Worldwide, about 1,000 kids have been affected during the pandemic.

The U.S. studies show most children recovered after intensive-care treatment.

But many had heart complications and the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown.

The condition is known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Kids in at least 35 states have now been affected.

Most had current or recent COVID-19 infections but had previously been healthy.

