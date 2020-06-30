SpaceX launches Air Force’s newest GPS satellite

(AP) – SpaceX, which tests its rocket motors at its facility in McGregor, has launched the military's newest, most accurate GPS satellite.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday, carrying the GPS satellite to orbit.

The brand new first-stage booster made a bull's-eye landing on an ocean platform following liftoff.

The launch had been scheduled for April, but the newly organized U.S. Space Force delayed the flight because of the pandemic.

This is the third in the latest, most advanced line of GPS satellites, and joins a constellation of 31 GPS spacecraft in orbit.

The launch was dedicated to Col. Thomas Falzarano, commander of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

He died in May.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)