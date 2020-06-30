Advertisement

State veterans organization looking for input from local veterans

If you see a challenge facing Texas veterans that isn't being addressed, one organization wants to make you part of a committee to improve life for veterans and their families. (MGN)
By Justin Earley
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWTX) - The Texas Veterans Commission is looking for people to apply for their advisory committees to make changes in a very hands-on way.

Veterans and their family members are invited to apply, along with people involved in veterans organizations, nonprofit groups, or those with general experience or knowledge to help the committee.

The committees have input on where grant funding goes, services provided to veterans and their families, and the role of veteran service officers in communities.

You have until the end of August to apply online and the review process begins Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

