Stocks close out best quarter since 1998 with more gains

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street closed out its best quarter since 1998 with more gains Tuesday, but still well below the record high it reached in February, before devastating lockdowns were put in place to fight the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 gained 1.5%, bringing its gain for the quarter to nearly 20%.

However that came after a wipeout in the first quarter as the economy screeched to a halt and millions of people lost their jobs.

The economy remains in a recovering but still fragile state, and moves by Texas and other states to reverse steps to reopen businesses as infections surge have discouraged investors.

