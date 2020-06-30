Advertisement

Texas Medical Association to Texas GOP: Don’t do it

The Texas Medical Association is urging Texas Republicans to reconsider plans to hold their state convention in person later this month at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. (City of Houston photo)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWTX) - The Texas Medical Association is urging Texas Republicans to reconsider plans to hold their state convention in person from July 16 to July 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Committee meetings begin on July 13.

“This is just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state to an indoor meeting in a county that, as I write, reports more than 18,000 active COVID-19 cases,” TMA President Dr. Diana Fite wrote in a letter Tuesday to GOP State Chairman James Dickey, State Vice Chairman Alma Jackson and Texas GOP Executive Director Kyle Whatley.

“As an emergency physician in Houston treating patients with COVID-19, I speak from firsthand experience: It would be best for the health of your convention-goers and the residents of Houston for the RPT not to hold its biennial convention there as planned,” she wrote.

Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo Tuesday extended an order that directs businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks until Aug. 26.

Texas GOP officials planned to have a convention town hall after the Fourth of July weekend “and will have more clarity what her intentions are.”

“We have said all along that people are welcome to wear masks if they wish or welcome not to wear a mask,” officials said in an update on the state party’s website.

“We encourage everyone to take the precautions they feel they need to when it comes to masks, just like you do with hand sanitizer and social distancing guidelines. We do not find the current order as it stands to affect our convention business and we do not intend to mandate mask wearing at the convention.”

Texas Democrats held what they billed as “the largest virtual convention in the country” from June 1 to June 6.

