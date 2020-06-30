Advertisement

Two men charged with rioting at Texas Capitol amid protest

Gerald Govan Brown (right) was arrested Saturday. Darius Deshawn Berkley (left) was already jailed on unrelated charges. (DPS photos)
Gerald Govan Brown (right) was arrested Saturday. Darius Deshawn Berkley (left) was already jailed on unrelated charges. (DPS photos)
By AP
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested Gerald Govan Brown, 18, of Pflugerville, on Saturday.

Police found Darius Deshawn Berkley, 22, in an Austin jail where he was held on unrelated charges.

Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Brown was not listed in jail records.

Keegan Dalton Godsey, 23, of Austin, was arrested last week and was charged with felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, stemming from what the DPS said was intentional damage to the Capitol, monuments, fixtures and DPS patrol vehicles during a riot in which several state troopers were injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

