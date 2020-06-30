Advertisement

US consumer confidence rises to 98.1 in June

U.S. consumer confidence rose in June. (File)
U.S. consumer confidence rose in June. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. consumer confidence rose in June, reflecting the partial re-opening of the country but the concern is that rising coronavirus cases in many states could jeopardize future gains.

The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, said that its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.1 in June after virtually no change at 85.9 in May.

The index remains well below pre-pandemic levels. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

