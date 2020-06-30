Advertisement

Waco Escape Rooms hosts a “City Wide Escape Challenge”

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During the coronavirus pandemic, entertainment businesses like Waco Escape Rooms have had to get creative in order to make sure costumers can maintain social distancing but still have fun. According to Cory Dickman, owner of Waco Escape Rooms, that was harder than solving any of their games.

“You’re using your hands to pick up things, and solve puzzles,” said Dickman. “And that’s like the opposite of what we need to be doing practicing wise.”

That’s why Sunday’s “City Wide Escape Challenge” may have been such a big hit for the company. Over 100 people participated in challenges spread out across ten local business. With prizes given out to winners. The game starts by teams logging on to the app ClueKeeper, a simple way for teams to solve puzzles without coming into contact with another team.

“They’re solving puzzles on that app and then once they solve it the answer is basically giving them a location to drive to,” said Dickman.

The idea for these city wide games started months ago and was supposed to take place before the March shutdown. However, as things have slowly opened and Waco Escape Rooms was allowed to continue business this seemed like a great opportunity to bring the challenge back, with some modifications due to the recent covid spike.

“All of our employees were wearing masks and we kind of had to switch up what they were doing to kind of make it, he you’re doing this on your own,” said Dickman. “And if another group shows up, they’ll do it on their own. So everyone had a blast. You know it’s fun just for everybody to get out of the house and do something fun. And try to get their mind off of everything going on.”

