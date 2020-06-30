Wall Street stocks claw back a chunk of last week’s losses

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, clawing back half of their losses from last week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%.

The index shook off a wobbly start and drove decisively higher after a much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market.

Among big-name companies, Boeing and Apple did especially well.

Stocks of smaller companies jumped more than the rest of the market, which often happens when investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

Treasury yields were mixed and oil prices rose.

European stocks also wavered in the early going before closing higher.

Asian markets fell.

