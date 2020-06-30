Water diversions paused to ensure Rio Grande keeps flowing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - One of New Mexico's largest drinking water providers has decided to stop diverting water from the Rio Grande to help prevent the stretch that runs through Albuquerque from going dry this summer.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said Tuesday that the curtailment is expected to last until the fall.

The river is dwindling due to poor runoff and officials expect large sections of the river to run dry.

Utility officials say they will shift to using groundwater exclusively over the summer to provide drinking water to customers in the metro area.

They're also urging people to conserve water.

