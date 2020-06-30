Westfest canceled

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Westfest organizers have decided to cancel the annual Labor Day celebration of all things Czech because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

The annual festival, which features live music, dancing, plenty of beer and bratwurst, arts and crafts, a carnival and a parade, draws thousands of people from around the state and beyond every year.

Since it was started in 1976, Westfest has raised nearly $1 million for community improvement projects.

Organizers say they were concerned about enforcing physical distancing at a festival filled with dancing and about complying with a state mandate limiting gatherings to 100 or fewer without approval from city or county officials.

At its peak Westfest drew crowds of more than 40,000, although attendance in recent years has been about half that many.

