Willie Nelson set to release 70th album

Willie Nelson will release his 70th studio album on Friday. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Feeling kind of lazy?

Perhaps you can take some inspiration from Willie Nelson.

He will release his 70th studio album on Friday.

“First Rose of Spring” was supposed to come out in April but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nelson also will host a virtual version of his 4th of July Picnic from his home in Luck, on Saturday.

He just released a memoir he co-wrote with his sister, Bobbie Nelson, called “Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band.”

Should you want to revisit Nelson’s past music, Barnes and Noble is releasing a special “blood-spattered clear vinyl” edition of his “Red Headed Stranger” album in July.

