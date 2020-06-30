Advertisement

Wind-driven wildfire burns homes in desert town

A wind-driven wildfire has destroyed about 20 homes and forced evacuations as it tore through the rural town of Niland in the Southern California desert near the Salton Sea. (MGN/file)
A wind-driven wildfire has destroyed about 20 homes and forced evacuations as it tore through the rural town of Niland in the Southern California desert near the Salton Sea.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NILAND, Calif. (AP) - A wind-driven wildfire has destroyed about 20 homes and forced evacuations as it tore through the rural town of Niland in the Southern California desert near the Salton Sea.

Imperial County spokeswoman Linsey Dale says damage assessments are continuing Monday but the current estimate is 20 homes destroyed and 130 people displaced.

The American Red Cross is working to shelter them.

The fire erupted Sunday evening and spread in the very small and poor agricultural community about 100 miles from San Diego.  

Every local fire truck and firefighting team responded and firefighting help also came from elsewhere. 

