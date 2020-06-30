Worsening drought forces state of emergency in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico’s governor has declared a state of emergency as a worsening drought creeps across the U.S. territory amid a coronavirus pandemic.

More than 26% of the island is experiencing a severe drought and another 60% is under a moderate drought.

Water rationing measures affecting thousands of Puerto Ricans have already been imposed in certain areas in the island’s northeast.

Officials are expected to announce more widespread measures that would affect hundreds of thousands of utility customers, including those in the capital of San Juan.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez said 21 of 78 municipalities are hit by a severe drought while another 29 by the moderate drought.

