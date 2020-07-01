Advertisement

Another annual festival falls victim to COVID-19 outbreak

Waco’s annual Margarita & Salsa Festival, scheduled for Aug. 29, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s annual Margarita & Salsa Festival, scheduled for Aug. 29, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time,” Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo President and CEO Wes Allison said. 

“First, we have a financial responsibility to the future of our company and our mission to provide scholarships to the youth of Texas.  Second, is the responsibility we feel to protect the health and safety of our attendees, performers, volunteers and staff,” he said.

The announcement came a day after Westfest organizers announced the cancellation of the annual Labor Day celebration of all things Czech, which has drawn thousands to the small town every year since 1976.

Waco-McLennan County Health District officials reported a record 162 new cases of the virus Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to nearly 1,000.

