Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely asserts Biden was fed questions

President Donald Trump has fabricated a complaint that Democratic rival Joe Biden was fed questions at a news conference and read his answers from a teleprompter. This didn’t happen. (AP/file)
President Donald Trump has fabricated a complaint that Democratic rival Joe Biden was fed questions at a news conference and read his answers from a teleprompter. This didn’t happen. (AP/file)(KVLY)
By Alexandra Jaffe
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fabricated a complaint that Democratic rival Joe Biden was fed questions at a news conference and read his answers from a teleprompter. This didn’t happen.

TRUMP: “Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where he read the answers from a teleprompter. That means he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before!” - tweet Wednesday.

TRUMP: “He doesn’t know where he is, frankly. I watched his press conference yesterday. He’s answering, he’s answering questions like this from a teleprompter. I said, ‘What’s that all about?’” - interview Wednesday on Fox Business Network.

THE FACTS: Biden did not read answers off a teleprompter. Nor did The Associated Press, which asked the first question at the briefing, submit questions in advance.

Biden used a teleprompter to read prepared remarks that took aim at Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, before the questions and answers started, at which point the teleprompter appeared to have been turned off.

His campaign gave him a list of news organizations to call on and he answered questions from reporters on that list as well as some he chose spontaneously. That’s not an uncommon practice when officials give news conferences.

Video footage shows that during nearly 30 minutes of Q&A, which ranged in topics from alleged Russian bounties to the Taliban on U.S. troops in Afghanistan to African American female candidates for the Supreme Court and vice presidency, Biden often looked directly at the reporter, not at the teleprompter.

His answers were at times long-winded, without the practiced pauses typically heard in prepared speeches.

Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo called Trump’s allegation “laughable, ludicrous, and a lie.”

Trump’s accusation reflected his tactic of trying to stir doubts about Biden’s mental acuity.

The president’s reference to Hillary Clinton was based on an episode in the 2016 campaign when Donna Brazile was fired as a contributor to CNN for tipping off the Clinton campaign about debate topics earlier in the year during the primary. Brazile was a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee when she passed along topics and then interim DNC chair when those actions came to light in the fall. She is now a Fox News contributor.

(Associated Press writer Hope Yen contributed to this report)

Latest News

Business

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The House has easily passed a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, speeding the measure to President Donald Trump.

Politics

Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
About 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of his job, according to a new survey.

Politics

New super PAC formed by former Bush officials to back Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Politics

Trump’s DC July 4th: fireworks and face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory for Washington on July 4.

Latest News

Politics

Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years.

Politics

Biden: Trump has a ‘lot to answer for’ on Russian bounties

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By AP
Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has a “lot to answer for” amid reports that he was advised as early as March 2019 of intelligence that suggested Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Health

Texas Medical Association to Texas GOP: Don’t do it

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The Texas Medical Association is urging Texas Republicans to reconsider plans to hold their state convention in person later this month at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Abortion foes vent disappointment after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By AP
Abortion opponents are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have curbed abortion access.