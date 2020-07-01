Advertisement

Austin City Limits festival canceled for 2020

The Austin City Limits festival has been canceled for 2020.
The Austin City Limits festival has been canceled for 2020.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin City Limits Festival has been canceled for 2020, organizers announced Wednesday.

“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution,” organizers said in a statement posted online and on social media.

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority. "

Organizers said the festival “will return” to Zilker Park the weekends of October 1-3 and October 8-10 in 2021 to celebrate its 20th Anniversary.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the 2020 festival are encouraged to “hold on to them to lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices.”

The festival said refunds will be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates.

All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with information on both options.

