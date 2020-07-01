Advertisement

Grand jurors indict man who led local officer on chase after shooting

Noel Quiles, 23, of Killeen was arrested after shots were fired during an argument outside a Temple business. (Jail photo)
Noel Quiles, 23, of Killeen was arrested after shots were fired during an argument outside a Temple business. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Noel Quiles, 24, of Killeen who, according to an arrest affidavit, led a Temple police officer on a 100-mph chase after he pulled a gun on a coworker at a local business, fired, apologized and then fled was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Quiles was yelling at a woman outside of Panel Specialists, Inc., late on the afternoon of April 28 at 3410 Lucius McCelvey Dr. when a coworker, who heard the woman scream, walked out to see what was happening, according to the affidavit.

The coworker told Quiles to enter the building, the affidavit says, and in response, Quiles "pulled a handgun from his waistband, cocked the gun, pointed it at (the coworker's) head and then shot the gun."

The coworker, who was not injured, ran inside the building and Quiles followed, the affidavit says.

"So what, what did I do," Quiles asked his coworker, the affidavit says.

The coworker reminded Quiles he had been yelling at the woman outside the building; Quiles apologized, ran out of the building and drove off in a dark colored BMW, the affidavit says.

A Temple officer spotted the vehicle in the 4100 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop and activated his unit's lights and siren.

As he did, Quiles pulled onto Interstate 35 and sped off, reaching speeds as high as 100 mph, according to the affidavit.

The officer lost sight of the BMW in the Troy area, but authorities got permission to ping Quiles' phone and tracked Quiles to the area of Big Elm and Shiloh Road where he was found walking north along a creek.

A handgun was recovered.

Quiles told police "he fired at the glass door of the business," the affidavit says.

Quiles’ name did not appear on the Bell Count Jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors shocked by suicide of suspect in soldier’s disappearance

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Neighbors in a neighborhood off East Rancier Ave. say around 1:30 Wedenesday morning, they woke up to the sound of sirens, shouting, screams and eventually, a gunshot.

Our Town

Temple: Wildfire breaks out behind First Baptist Church

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A wildfire scorched about four acres Wednesday behind Temple's First Baptist Church.

News

Killeen residents react to suicide involving Guillen suspect

Updated: 16 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Gray DC: Guillen Family want lawmakers to address sexual harassment in the military

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Vanessa Guillen's family asks for change

Updated: 19 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

More human remains found at site of Guillen discovery

Updated: 22 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Central Texas congressional candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson and Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas congressional candidate has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Group steps up to help struggling performers amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A local arts group is stepping up to help area performers left struggling by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

McLennan County leaders discuss COVID-19 increase

Updated: 37 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.