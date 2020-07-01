Grand jurors indict man who led local officer on chase after shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Noel Quiles, 24, of Killeen who, according to an arrest affidavit, led a Temple police officer on a 100-mph chase after he pulled a gun on a coworker at a local business, fired, apologized and then fled was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Quiles was yelling at a woman outside of Panel Specialists, Inc., late on the afternoon of April 28 at 3410 Lucius McCelvey Dr. when a coworker, who heard the woman scream, walked out to see what was happening, according to the affidavit.

The coworker told Quiles to enter the building, the affidavit says, and in response, Quiles "pulled a handgun from his waistband, cocked the gun, pointed it at (the coworker's) head and then shot the gun."

The coworker, who was not injured, ran inside the building and Quiles followed, the affidavit says.

"So what, what did I do," Quiles asked his coworker, the affidavit says.

The coworker reminded Quiles he had been yelling at the woman outside the building; Quiles apologized, ran out of the building and drove off in a dark colored BMW, the affidavit says.

A Temple officer spotted the vehicle in the 4100 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop and activated his unit's lights and siren.

As he did, Quiles pulled onto Interstate 35 and sped off, reaching speeds as high as 100 mph, according to the affidavit.

The officer lost sight of the BMW in the Troy area, but authorities got permission to ping Quiles' phone and tracked Quiles to the area of Big Elm and Shiloh Road where he was found walking north along a creek.

A handgun was recovered.

Quiles told police "he fired at the glass door of the business," the affidavit says.

Quiles’ name did not appear on the Bell Count Jail’s online roster Wednesday.

