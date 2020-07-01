Advertisement

Group steps up to help struggling performers amid COVID-19 restrictions

A local arts group is stepping up to help area performers left struggling by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
A local arts group is stepping up to help area performers left struggling by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (MGN/file)(KWTX)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Those who making a living performing have been hit especially hard during this pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order to close down bars and dancehalls has been particularly tough on musicians.

Many are concerned that a lot of art will be lost during the pandemic as performers have to find other sources of income.

Creative Waco wants to help.

Fiona Bond is the director of the organization that exists to further the arts of all kinds in Waco.

“As tourism picks up and more people come to town, we want them to see that Waco is home to some incredibly talented artists of all variety,” she said.

Creative Waco has been raising money to help out struggling artists and has a multi-tiered approach.

The group can steer performers to other organizations that can help, it can set them up with career counselling, teach them how to make money on-line and provide grant money for things like studio time and equipment.

Creative Waco has set a goal of $25,000 and so far has raised about $12,000.

Most of that money has already been allocated so what they need now is more donors.

"We know there are people out there who believe in the arts and have the means to help. If that's you we need you." Bond said.

Information about how to help or how to get help is available on the group’s website.

The state has also complied an online list of places artists and performers can turn for help.

