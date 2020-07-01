Advertisement

K.P.D, Ft. Hood, U.S. Marshals investigating self inflicted fatal shooting

Killeen police are investigating after shooting leads to one suspect dead.
Killeen police are investigating after shooting leads to one suspect dead.(Brandon Hamilton)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division were investigating a criminal case early Wednesday morning that ended with a suspect dead.

According to Ofelia Miramontez, Public Affairs for KPD, at 1:29 a.m., officers found the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

While officers attempted to make contact, officials said, the suspect showed a weapon and fired towards himself.

He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KPD did not release any information on who the suspect’s identity but said, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local jail’s streak is broken after staffers--not inmates--test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is awaiting the results of mass employee testing after staff at the county jail were found to have COVID-19.

News

Texas bar owners file $10 million federal lawsuit against Abbott

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By REESE OXNER
The bar owners say in the lawsuit that Abbott's order violates their constitutional rights and "may very well leave long-term scarring on the Republican form of government if left unchecked."

News

Coronavirus cases pop up at McLennan County Jail, none are inmates

Updated: 6 hours ago

Our Town

Waco: City extends search for new police chief

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Waco will take additional time in the search for a new police chief, officials announced Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

Human remains found by investigators in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local high school graduate surprised with $20,000 scholarship

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

McLennan commissioners back away from face mask requirement

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Business

SpaceX launches Air Force’s newest GPS satellite

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
SpaceX, which tests its rocket motors at its facility in McGregor, has launched the military's newest, most accurate GPS satellite.

Politics

Biden: Trump has a ‘lot to answer for’ on Russian bounties

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has a “lot to answer for” amid reports that he was advised as early as March 2019 of intelligence that suggested Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

Tell Me Something Good

Local high school graduate surprised with $20,000 scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local high school graduate who was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship says she’ll be able to live out her dream of being the first in her family to attend a four-year university.