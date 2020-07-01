Man arrested after Mother’s Day shooting at local McDonald’s indicted

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jontay Perez Naylor, 25, of Killeen, who was arrested following a disturbance on Mother's Day at a Killeen McDonald's during which shots were fired into a Jeep in which a woman and her four children were riding, was named in a five-count indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Naylor remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $322,000.

Officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. on Mother’s Day to the McDonald’s at 1105 South Fort Hood St. where they found a Jeep Patriot that had been damaged by gunfire.

The woman and children received minor injuries from broken glass.

Investigators determined the suspect and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute at a home, police said.

The woman drove off with her children and the man followed in his vehicle, ramming the Jeep repeatedly, police said.

After the woman pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald’s, the man “approached the vehicle, exchanged some words with her and discharged a weapon into the vehicle,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.