Man charged in connection with break-ins, thefts, vandalism at local churches

Chad Michael Carrion, 31, of Killeen, was held in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000. (Jail photo)
Chad Michael Carrion, 31, of Killeen, was held in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chad Michael Carrion, 31, of Killeen, was held in the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 charged with three counts of burglary of a building in connection with a series of break-ins and vandalism at local churches over the weekend.

He was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Cal Community Center at 1022 Jeffries Ave., in Killeen after officers responded to a report of a burglary at the center.

Over the weekend officers also responded to reports of break-ins, property thefts and vandalism at the Freedom Fellowship Center at 813 South WS Young Drive; the Abundant Life Church of God at 1210 Florence Rd.: the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1410 South 2nd St.; the Killeen Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 3705 Zephyr Rd., and at Marlboro Heights Baptist Church at 800 R A Abercrombie Dr.

The complaints were filed Tuesday.

Additional charges are possible.

