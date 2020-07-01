Advertisement

Neighbors shocked by suicide of suspect in soldier’s disappearance

Neighbors in a neighborhood off East Rancier Ave. say around 1:30 Wedenesday morning, they woke up to the sound of sirens, shouting, screams and eventually, a gunshot. (Staff photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Neighbors in a neighborhood off East Rancier Ave. say around 1:30 Wednesday morning, they woke up to the sound of sirens, shouting, screams and eventually, a gunshot.

“It was a shock to know that it was that close to my home that we saw it all happen in front of our eyes,” said Victoria Martinez.

Killeen police say early Wednesday morning, they were able to locate two suspects in the Vanessa Guillen investigation.

They say as they attempted to close in on the two people, one gave chase but was eventually taken into custody.

The other was found on a nearby street.

“When I saw the vehicle, I thought that there was a car accident,” Martinez said.

“Then, we noticed that there was a lot of people out on the roads.”

“It was flashing lights everywhere,” said Juliet Wilson.

“My husband was standing by and he said, ‘that can’t be police!‘”

Officers say when they tried to make contact with the man, he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

Neighbors say seeing this so close up hit home.

While Army CID has not identified either of the suspects, they said that the person arrested was the wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

While the remains found near the Leon River haven’t been identified yet, they wanted to giver their condolences to Vanessa Guillen’s family.

“It hits very hard,” Martinez said.

“My prayers and thoughts are out to the family and my deepest condolences are to everyone.”

