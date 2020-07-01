Advertisement

New super PAC formed by former Bush officials to back Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By AP
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It's the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent.

They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters. 

