Pfizer reports encouraging, very early vaccine test results

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are reporting encouraging signs from its very early testing of a possible COVID-19 vaccine. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are reporting encouraging signs from its very early testing of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Preliminary results released Wednesday from 45 volunteers showed hoped-for immune reactions in two of the tested doses.

Side effects were typical for vaccines, mostly injection-site pain and fever.  

The companies are testing four somewhat similar vaccine candidates.

They aim to move the most promising shot into large-scale studies later this summer.

About 15 potential COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of human testing around the world, with no guarantee any will pan out.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

