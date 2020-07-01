Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) - About 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of his job, according to a new survey.

That support from a cornerstone of his political base has remained strong following a polarizing church visit and a Supreme Court ruling on LGBT discrimination that disheartened some conservatives.

Mr. Trump’s 72% approval among white evangelicals in June, released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, represents a fall of six percentage points since a similar April survey.

But Mr. Trump’s approval among white evangelicals has remained largely consistent over his presidency, like his approval rating overall. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)