Advertisement

Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans

The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. (File)
The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. (File)(WTVG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years.

But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Mr. Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops.

There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops.

Any erosion in Mr. Trump’s support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely asserts Biden was fed questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexandra Jaffe
President Donald Trump has fabricated a complaint that Democratic rival Joe Biden was fed questions at a news conference and read his answers from a teleprompter. This didn’t happen.

Business

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The House has easily passed a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, speeding the measure to President Donald Trump.

Politics

Poll: About 7 in 10 white evangelicals approve of Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
About 7 in 10 white evangelical Protestants approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of his job, according to a new survey.

Politics

New super PAC formed by former Bush officials to back Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Politics

Trump’s DC July 4th: fireworks and face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory for Washington on July 4.

Latest News

Politics

Biden: Trump has a ‘lot to answer for’ on Russian bounties

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By AP
Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has a “lot to answer for” amid reports that he was advised as early as March 2019 of intelligence that suggested Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Health

Texas Medical Association to Texas GOP: Don’t do it

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The Texas Medical Association is urging Texas Republicans to reconsider plans to hold their state convention in person later this month at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Politics

Abortion foes vent disappointment after Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By AP
Abortion opponents are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have curbed abortion access.