Russian voters agree to let Putin seek 2 more terms

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian election officials say voters have approved amendments to the country's constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

But the weeklong balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Officials say after the polls closed that with 30% of the precincts counted, 74% voted in favor of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The balloting was tarnished by reports of pressure on voters, other irregularities and concern that the early voting could not be monitored properly.

A massive propaganda campaign and the opposition’s failure to mount a coordinated challenge helped Putin get the result he wanted.

