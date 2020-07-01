Advertisement

Russian voters agree to let Putin seek 2 more terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of an election commission as he arrives to take part in voting at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By AP
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian election officials say voters have approved amendments to the country's constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

But the weeklong balloting was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

Officials say after the polls closed that with 30% of the precincts counted, 74% voted in favor of the proposed constitutional amendments.

A massive propaganda campaign and the opposition’s failure to mount a coordinated challenge helped Putin get the result he wanted.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

