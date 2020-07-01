S&P 500 index notches another gain on a mixed day for stocks

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks wound up with a mixed finish on Wall Street, even as gains for technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to another record close.

The Dow edged lower Wednesday but the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, a day after wrapping up its best quarter since 1998.

That, however, came after its worst quarter since 2008 in the first three months of the year.

The whiplash came as the economy screeched to a halt because of the coronavirus, then got loads of support from the Federal Reserve and Congress and hopes built for a relatively quick recovery. Treasury yields and the price of oil rose.

