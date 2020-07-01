Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves the job market far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the largest gain, adding 937,000 jobs.

Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted big increases in hiring.