Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June.(WOWT)
By AP
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves the job market far below its pre-pandemic levels.

The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the largest gain, adding 937,000 jobs.

Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted big increases in hiring. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

