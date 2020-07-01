Advertisement

Temperatures Going Up But Heat Index Dropping Soon

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Heat will continue to build across Central Texas as we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend but fortunately the heat index values and humidity levels are expected to drop! Today’s forecast features much of the same weather as what we’ve seen this week; morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s and will warm into the mid 90s this afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine today and although there could be a stray morning sprinkle, rain chances are out of the forecast today. Heat index values will climb as high as 107° this afternoon and a heat advisory remains in effect today and tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, we’ll start the day a touch cooler in the upper 70s but we’ll end up hotter in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 90s. Humidity is expected to be slightly lower tomorrow but the heat index could still climb as high as 107°.

Humidity drops some more this weekend and should help to keep heat index values only as high as 103° despite afternoon temperatures staying close to 100°. Extra sunshine is in the forecast for the holiday weekend too and you’ll probably notice some haze to the skies as more Saharan Dust moves in. There is a chance for some rain this weekend too but only a few isolated showers are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with rain chances capped near 20%. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the increasing temperatures will slide westward early next week. Temperatures will drop into the mid 90s for the start of next week with maybe a stray shower or two in the afternoon. High pressure is expected to build again late next week and temperatures will go right back up again to near 100°.

