Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jamie Stengle is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

KILLEEN, Texas — The U.S. Army says investigators have found partial human remains in the search for a Texas soldier who has been missing since April. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen. Investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN — The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Texas

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

AUSTIN, Texas — As confirmed coronavirus case levels in Texas continue surging to record highs, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation’s top infectious disease expert “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” as Patrick defends the state’s handling of the pandemic. Patrick also claimed without offering evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci “has been wrong every time on every issue” during an interview Tuesday night on Fox News. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTEST CASES

NEW YORK — There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections, according to public health experts. If the protests had driven an explosion in cases, experts say, the jumps would have started to become apparent within two weeks — and perhaps as early as five days. But that didn’t happen in many cities with the largest protests, including Houston, New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C. By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster. AP Photos.

OF NOTE:

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. Any erosion in Trump’s support from the national security community, long a pillar of the GOP base, could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large concentrations of veterans, including Florida, Virginia, Texas and North Carolina. By Steve Peoples and Sarah Blake Morgan. AP Photos.

ALSO NOTE:

IMMIGRATION JUDGES-LAWSUIT

Immigration judges said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Justice that they are being muzzled by the Trump administration, marking the latest confrontation between the judges and the federal government. By Julie Watson.

SPACE STATION

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts have completed their second spacewalk in under a week to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out Wednesday to tackle the cumbersome job and also route cables. By Marcia Dunn. AP Photos.

FORCED LABOR-HUMAN HAIR

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers have detained a shipment of beauty supplies including weaves suspected to be made with human hair that originated in China. The agency tells The Associated Press it seized the shipment Wednesday in New York because the weaves appear to be a product of forced child labor and imprisonment. By Martha Mendoza. AP Photos.

IN SPORTS:

NBA RESTART-TEAMS RETURN

Most of the 22 remaining NBA teams were taking the court for the first mandatory workouts in nearly four months Wednesday, as the league continued prepping for the restart of the season at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. Workouts are still individual in nature, but are no longer voluntary. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: AP Photos.

BASEBALL RETURNS

Call it what you want -- summer camp, spring training 2.0 -- but the return of Major League Baseball players to workouts Wednesday is the first big step toward starting a 60-game sprint of a season fraught with uncertainty. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: AP Photos.

US WOMEN'S OPEN

The USGA is leaning on the world ranking for professionals and amateurs to create the field for the U.S. Women’s Open. The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the LPGA Tour for five months also kept the USGA from staging qualifiers Just like it did for the men’s U.S. Open, the USGA tried to create categories that would reflect a typical Women’s Open. The championship has been moved from the first week of June to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. By Doug Ferguson. AP Photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.