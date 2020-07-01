Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Family Health Center, a group of local physicians and Baylor University researchers are looking for hundreds of McLennan County residents who have not had signs or symptoms of the new coronavirus for a study on the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 locally.

The researchers hope to take small blood samples from as many as 750 volunteers several times over the next few months.

Volunteers will not only learn whether they’ve are likely to have been exposed to the virus, but also will be entered in drawings for H-E-B gift cards valued from $10 to $100.

Anyone 18 or older who’s lived in the county since December 2019 may participate.

Information will be collected confidentially.

Information about the study and how to enroll is available online.