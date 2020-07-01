Woman arrested after local man shot, attacked with a hammer indicted

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Adrianna Jean Veal, 28, who was arrested after a shooting and hammer attack on May 12 that sent an unidentified man to Scott & White Medical Center in serious condition, was named in indictments Wednesday charging burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Veal remains in the Bell County Jail where she’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $1 million.

The victim was found in the 2200 block of Andover Drive after officers responded to a report of the shooting just after 5 p.m. on May 12.

"Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived," police said in a press release Wednesday evening.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect broke into the victim's residence," police said.

"When the victim arrived and entered his home, the suspect shot the victim and assaulted him with a hammer."

Veal was later arrested.

