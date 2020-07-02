Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple Mayor Tim Davis wants to require residents to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible, breaking with Bell County Commissioners who earlier issued an order that strongly recommends the use of masks, but doesn’t mandate their use.

The Temple City Council will hear public comments during a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Temple Municipal Building at 2 North Main St., in which residents may also participate virtually.

“The City of Temple has intentionally followed the lead of Bell County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done to have consistent requirements as residents move across the county as they work, shop, and dine. As the mayor of Temple, I no longer believe that is the best strategy,” Davis said in a press release Thursday.

“As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the region, I believe that the City of Temple City Council should make the wearing of masks mandatory when social distancing is not possible,” he said.

Bell County reported 1,288 cases of the virus Wednesday with 13 deaths and 407 recoveries.

Case counts have spiked here and around the state since Memorial Day.

Waco, Killeen, Hewitt, Mart and Woodway have issued orders directing residents as well as businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

Businesses in those cities that violate the order could be fined as much as $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.