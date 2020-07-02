Advertisement

Belton: Residents plan a parade of their own after traditional event canceled

An estimated 30,000 people lined the streets of Belton for last year's parade. This year's parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Megan Vanselow/file)
(Photo by Megan Vanselow/file)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Some Belton residents are planning a parade of their own to mark the Fourth of July after the city and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce canceled the traditional century-old event because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

Stephanie Griffith organized the Facebook event, called the Fourth of July Citizens Parade, which has hundreds of interests and more than 70 who promised to participate. 

“With Belton going all virtual with their Fourth of July parade this [year], why don’t we the people have our own parade?” a post on the Facebook page says.

Griffith says Belton Mayor Marion Grayson is aware of the plans. 

City spokesman Paul Romer says it is more of a free speech event rather than public gathering. 

Griffith says Belton Police are also aware of the event and will be around to assist if needed, though all drivers are required to follow traffic laws and no roads will be closed to accommodate. 

