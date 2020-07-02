Advertisement

Blue Bell brings back fan favorite for National Ice Cream Month

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, a vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies, will be back in stores this month.
Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, a vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies, will be back in stores this month.(Blue Bell)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with milk and cookies, bringing back a fan favorite that has not been available in stores for several years.

Each year, Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite or new flavor.



“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing.

“Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

While the Milk & Cookies recipe remains the same, its packaging has a new look.

“The new carton features an illustration of milk and cookies,” Lawhorn added.

“One side has the name with cookie images in place of the ‘O'. Flip the carton around and the name is an illustration of a glass of milk and two cookies. It’s a fun flavor so why not have a little fun with the carton, too?”

The flavor is now available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

