College students threw parties to see who would get COVID-19 first

Officials say several college students threw “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who’d get the virus first. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Officials in an Alabama city say several college students organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry says students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus.

McKinstry says party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19.

She says the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the incidents to the City Council on Tuesday.

Smith didn’t say whether actions would be taken against the students.

He also didn’t identify the schools the students attend.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

