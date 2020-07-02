Advertisement

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

No, not for most people. Babies and toddlers should not wear masks because they could suffocate. The same goes for anyone who has trouble removing a mask without help.

Others can wear masks without risking their health, according to experts, despite false rumors to the contrary.

In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

The coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough and sneeze. Masks lower the likelihood of those droplets reaching other people. Even if you don't have symptoms, you could be carrying the virus and could spread it.

When it's humid outside, it could feel like it's harder to breathe if you're not used to wearing a mask, said Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. But he said masks don't meaningfully decrease oxygen in the body.

"The body is quite good at adjusting to keep oxygen levels where they need to be," he said.

There's also no evidence that the use of masks causes fungal or bacterial infections, according to Davidson Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University. Disposable face masks are meant to be used once, then thrown in the garbage. With cloth masks, it's a good idea to wash them regularly.

Wearing a mask may be uncomfortable, but health officials say you should resist any urge to touch your face. That could bring germs from your hands into your nose, mouth or eyes.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Unemployment falls to 11.1% in June

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By DAVID RISING and JAKE COYLE Associated Press
The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, as many states struggled to contain the spread of the pandemic.

National

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Coronavirus

Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks.

Latest News

News

Good Morning!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, it’s Thursday July 2, it’s going to be hot and humid, and it’s the 83rd anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of aviatrix Amelia Earhart.

National

Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
The group has been struggling with pandemic-related shut-downs, rising labor and food costs, and massive debt of nearly $1 billion.

National

Trump administration defends response to Russia bounty claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Russian officers allegedly offered cash to Taliban militants to kill U.S. or UK troops, according to European intelligence officials.

National

Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries in the January attack by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

National

US sets record high with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases reported in single day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
At least five states, including Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, marked their highest number of new daily confirmed cases on the same day.

National

Nude gardening nets indecent exposure charges for Pa. city official

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The official faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and was suspended from his job without pay, pending the results of the investigation.