Exchange of gunfire in area subdivision leaves 2 dead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) – Two people died Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire in a College Station subdivision.

The names of the two weren’t immediately released.

Officers who responded to a report of the shooting at around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek in the Creek Meadows Subdivision found the two residents.

Police determined no one else was involved.

Further details weren’t immediately released

