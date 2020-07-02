Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit beds. The change came after the medical center reported its normal ICU capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served. Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance had killed himself. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. The Army say a civilian suspect has been arrested.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman in Fort Worth, Texas became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.