Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Trey Burke as a replacement after center Willie Cauley-Stein decided not to rejoin the team for the planned resumption of the season. Burke is familiar with the Mavericks after getting traded to Dallas in the blockbuster deal that also brought Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks. Burke played 25 games for Philadelphia this season. The 27-year-old was waived in February, about a month before the NBA shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cauley-Stein opted out of playing because of the impending birth of his daughter this month.

UNDATED (AP) — The USGA is leaning on the world ranking for professionals and amateurs to create the field for the U.S. Women's Open. The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the LPGA Tour for five months also kept the USGA from staging qualifiers. Just like it did for the men's U.S. Open, the USGA tried to create categories that would reflect a typical Women's Open. The championship has been moved from the first week of June to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The top 75 from the world ranking and top 20 from the amateur ranking are exempt.

UNDATED (AP) — Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament. The club confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the monthlong tournament starting next week. The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.