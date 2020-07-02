Advertisement

KWTX to broadcast tribute to military heroes, live July 4th fireworks spectacular from Fort Hood

By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (July 1, 2020) - KWTX and III Corps and Fort Hood are joining forces to celebrate America’s independence with a one-hour patriotic special featuring a tribute to everyday heroes followed by a 30-minute fireworks spectacular broadcast live on KWTX News 10, KWTX.com and the KWTX Facebook page from the Bell County Army post.

The evening will begin at 9 p.m. with the "Everyday Heroes 4th of July Special," a power-packed half hour featuring the heroic accomplishments and sacrifices of our military veterans as they defend our freedoms.

At 9:30 p.m. III Corps Commander Lt. Gen Pat White, who is currently deployed serving our nation, will share a special message leading up to the largest one-mile radius fireworks display in Central Texas choreographed to patriotic music.

"CDC guidelines have shuttered many community Fourth of July parades and celebrations," said KWTX Vice President and General Manager Josh Young.

"News 10 is committed to bringing the festivities to every Central Texan's living room, BBQ, and mobile device by sharing an Independence Day fireworks show from the largest military installation in the free world, Fort Hood."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions those wishing to view the fireworks live on base will be required to social distance in their vehicles in designated parking lots near Hood Stadium, and the public can also enjoy the view of the one-radius display alongside the highway and from the Central Texas campus parking lot.

(Uninterrupted live coverage of the July 4th spectacular on KWTX is proudly brought to you by these generous sponsors: WC Tractor, Rabroker Air Conditioning and Plumbing and Mac Haik Dodge in Temple)

