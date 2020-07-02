One Of The Hottest Independence Days In Recent Memory Coming Soon!

Good news! The humidity that has plagued Central Texas for the past few days is exiting this weekend. Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to climb a bit and this 4th of July could be among the hottest since the turn of the century. Much of the same today, however, with morning clouds and a bunch of heat and humidity. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s climb into the 90s this afternoon with heat index values ranging from 100° to 106°. A stray sprinkle or two is possible this morning west of Highway 281 with another stray shower or storm possible this afternoon west of Highway 281 too. Rain chances are only near 10%.

The temperature at the Waco Airport (which is the official record-keeping site in Central Texas) hasn’t dropped below 80° since Sunday morning but will finally do so tonight. We’ll start the day with just a few clouds Friday, lower humidity, and lower temperatures! Morning temperatures start in the mid 70s but should warm to near 100° in the afternoon. Fortunately, heat index values will only climb as high as 103° thanks to the drop in humidity. Saturday’s forecast will mirror Friday’s with morning temperatures in the mid 70s and afternoon highs near 100°. Saturday’s forecast high temperature of 101° would be the third hottest 4th of July since the year 2000. With any luck, a stray shower could help to cool us off in the afternoon near and east of I-35 but Saturday’s rain chance is only near 10%. Rain chances climb to 20% Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures thanks to a few more clouds and a bit higher humidity.

