Restaurant Report Card for July 2, 2020

(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Robinson Inn & Suites on Sun Valley Boulevard in Robinson got 81 on a recent inspection.

There were no paper towels at the hand-washing station.

The fruit spread needed to be refrigerated.

The microwave and pantries needed cleaning.

Apparently buildup was a problem.

There was no thermometer in the fridge, and there also was no vomit and diarrhea cleanup plan, which is required.

The business got a 100 on a re-inspection. On The Border Mexican Cafe on West Waco Drive in Waco got an 87 on a recent inspection.

The bins where the ice was being stored was dirty and the health worker said the floors were “nasty.”

There was "black buildup found on chest for ice near soda fountain machine."

It’s unclear what that residue was.

There were missing thermometers in several freezers and no hot water at the hand-washing sink.

The restaurant got a 100 on a re-inspection. Zaxby's Chicken on South Clear Creek Road in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted there was mold on the soda spigots and inside the ice machine.

The metal racks inside the cooler were dirty and so were the walls. This week's Clean Plate Award goes to Fuego Tortilla Grill off Interstate-35 in Waco.

One could say the best part about this place is you can get breakfast tacos 24 hours a day.

The Egg and Chorizo Taco is a favorite.

Customers said, before the coronavirus struck Central Texas, the salsa bar was all the rave.

Waco-McLennan County inspection scores

Bell County inspection scores

